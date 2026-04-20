UPDATE: Three killed in St James shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred around 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Thunder Bay Beach Bar, Lower Carlton, St James.

The Police Operations Control Room received reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Initial investigations revealed that a number of people were gathered on the beach near the bar when three men exited a silver-coloured vehicle and opened fire, injuring four men.

One of the victims died at the scene. A medical doctor visited, examined the body and pronounced death.

The three other injured men were transported by private vehicles to a private medical facility for urgent treatment. Two later succumbed to their injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.