The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (South) has formally charged three men with the murder of Shem Clarke on July 28, 2026.

They are 23-year-old Terrell Jahvon Dottin of Wilson Hill, St John; 24-year-old Shastri Nicolai Chadderton of Blades Hill #2, St Philip; and 21-year-old Sabio Elijah Brathwaite of Three Houses Hill, St Philip.

Dottin, Chadderton and Brathwaite appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District “C” Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, August 12.

They were not required to enter a plea to the indictable offence and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

The three men are scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.