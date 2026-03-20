UPDATE: Two men remanded for various serious charges

Two men were remanded after appearing in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, March 20, 2026, several serious charges.

They are 23-year-old Dario Nate Harding of Blackman Field, Pinelands, St Michael, and 49-year-old Sheldon Rondelle Atherley of Clements Avenue, Bush Hall, St Michael.

Harding faced charged of use of a firearm and serious bodily harm in relation to an incident involving Suergo Brathwaite on March 11, 2026. Meanwhile, Atherley was charged with serious bodily harm in connection with an incident involving Derrick Bynoe on March 7, 2026.

Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court, where they were not required to plead to the indictable offences and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

The matters were transferred to the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2, for Thursday, April 16, 2026.