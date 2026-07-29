The state funeral for National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, is live on CBC TV 8 and on our website.

You can also stay tuned to this article for updates from the proceedings throughout the day.

Officials lay wreaths at Sir Garfield Sobers’ grave

President of Barbados Jeffrey Bostic, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and National Hero The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty have laid wreaths on the grave of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

Sir Garfield Sobers’ graveside service underway at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens

As Barbados bids farewell to National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, the graveside service at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens is now underway.

Sir Garfield Sobers’ funeral procession arrives at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens

National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers has arrived at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, where he will be laid to rest.

Sir Garfield Sobers departs Kensington Oval for final resting place

The journey to Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens has begun following the conclusion of the State Funeral at Kensington Oval, as National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers made his way to his final resting place.

#CBCNewsBarbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley pays tribute Sir Garfield Sobers

As the State Funeral for the late National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, gets underway at Kensington Oval, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley paid tribute to the sports legend.

Sir Garfield Sobers’ final journey continues at Kensington Oval

As the State Funeral for the late National Hero, the Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, continues, the entrance procession carrying Sir Garfield’s coffin made its way to the front of the ceremony at Kensington Oval. #CBCNewsBarbados #CBCNewsBB

Brian Lara recalls first meeting with Sir Garfield Sobers

As the State Funeral for the late National Hero, the Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, gets underway, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara reflected on his legacy and recalled the first time he had the honour of meeting Sir Garfield.

Rihanna and PM Mottley arrive for Sir Garfield Sobers’ State Funeral

Barbados’ lone living National Hero, The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley have entered Kensington Oval as the State Funeral for the late National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, gets underway.

Barbadians line the streets to honour Sir Garfield Sobers

The streets of Fontabelle were lined with Barbadians this morning as the State Funeral procession of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers passed through on its way to Kensington Oval.

The state funeral for National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, is live on CBC TV 8 and our various digital platforms. Our Anmar Goodridge-Boyce is at the venue and captured Barbadians arriving at Kensington Oval.