Urologist raises concern over late prostate cancer diagnoses

A Barbadian urologist based in the United Kingdom is raising concerns about a growing trend of late prostate cancer detection among men in Barbados.

Speaking at the CEMIX Prostate Cancer Walk and Run, Dr Jonathan Noel said prostate cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among men on the island.

He noted that an increasing number of men are presenting with symptoms at a later stage of the disease, making early diagnosis and treatment more challenging.

According to Dr Noel, prostate cancer testing has become significantly easier and less invasive than it was decades ago, removing many of the barriers that may have discouraged men from being screened in the past.

Also in attendance was Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Davidson Ishmael.

He praised the initiative for helping to raise awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection.