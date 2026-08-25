Government will be undertaking a US$175 million Health Services Resilience Programme, aimed at developing the island’s health care sector.

This was revealed by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Francine Blackman, who outlined that the programme is being supported by several multilateral development banks.

She was speaking at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre at the first in a series of public consultations being held by the Ministry, on a number of projects to be executed under the programme.