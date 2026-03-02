The Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus is looking for students to participate in its programmes.

That’s according to Deputy Dean of Graduate, Research and Outreach, Dr. Shane Austin.

He explained that they offer courses in computer science, maths, physics and electronics, as well as areas of biology, chemistry and environmental science.

Dr Austin says they also facilitate exchange programmes for overseas students in the summer.

Those interested in getting more information are invited to a virtual question-and-answer segment today, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.