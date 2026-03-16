UWI concerned about declining enrolment

Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, Hilary Beckles, says enrolment at the university has been falling since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sir Hilary made the comments during the university’s annual report presentation and council meeting at the UWI Cave Hill Campus.

He expressed concern about the enrolment situation, as well as inadequate partnerships between governments and the private sector.

Sir Hilary says the Caribbean also has the lowest enrolment in higher education across this hemisphere.