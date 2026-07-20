UWI places greater emphasis on medical ethics

Greater emphasis is being placed on ethics in medicine to ensure student doctors and healthcare workers uphold the highest professional standards.

This is according to the Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Dr Damien Cohall.

Addressing the 25th Sir Errol Walrond Scientific Symposium at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Cohall said the faculty’s curriculum now places greater focus on medical ethics.

Dr Cohall also noted a growing interest in ethical seminars, saying these sessions are critical not only for doctors but for all healthcare practitioners.