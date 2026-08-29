On the eve of classes resuming at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, the principal is seeking to allay students’ fears regarding registration delays.

Professor Clive Landis addressed the ongoing issue while delivering remarks at the campus’ matriculation ceremony last evening.

He noted that many students have experienced difficulties receiving their offer letters and registering for their programmes as the campus transitions to a new enterprise system for student teaching and learning.

Professor Landis says that as the campus moves to resolve the issues, students will not face late registration fees for the new semester.