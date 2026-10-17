UWI valedictorian challenges graduates to become world leaders

Valedictorian of the Class of 2026 at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Carina Blache, has challenged her fellow graduates to step forward as world leaders and help shape the future amid an ever-changing global landscape.

Speaking at the university’s graduation ceremony this morning, Blache highlighted the numerous global challenges facing the graduating class, stressing that the issues confronting the world will require innovative thinking, adaptability and strong leadership.

She acknowledged that the Class of 2026 is inheriting a world grappling with a plethora of issues that will need to be addressed in the years ahead.

However, Blache encouraged her fellow graduates not to be discouraged by the scale of the challenges before them, but instead to see them as opportunities to make a meaningful difference.

Blache also called on the graduating class to use the knowledge and skills acquired throughout their university studies to collaborate with stakeholders in developing practical solutions to the challenges facing the region.

Ultimately, she challenged the Class of 2026 to play an active role in advancing the Caribbean, urging them to use their education and leadership abilities to help build a stronger, more prosperous region for future generations.