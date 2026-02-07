The head of the Unity Workers Union is backing Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s bid to fix decades-old problems with public service pension provisions.

General Secretary Caswell Franklyn says the move is long overdue, adding that Prime Minister Mottley is doing the right thing to address arrangements that may not fully comply with the Constitution.

Speaking at a press briefing today, Mr. Franklyn revealed he personally urged the Prime Minister to act on the issue, which affects every public officer from 1975 to the present.

He said he also approached Democratic Labour Party leader Ralph Thorne, who did not give him a favourable response.

The Prime Minister recently disclosed on the campaign trail that a legal opinion found amendments to the Pensions Act were not passed in accordance with constitutional procedures, despite being in effect for more than 50 years.

Mr. Franklyn stressed he is not campaigning for or against any political leader, but for the people. He warned the flawed pension legislation has hurt too many and will continue to do so if left unchanged.

