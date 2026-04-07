UWU workers to resume industrial action at Portvale

Workers at the Portvale Sugar Factory who are members of the Unity Workers’ Union (UWU) are set to resume industrial action this week.

General Secretary Caswell Franklyn says the exact date for the resumption has not yet been announced.

Mr Franklyn met with workers yesterday, Easter Sunday, to discuss the planned action and other developments.

Several farmers have already expressed concern about the potentially devastating impact of the industrial action on the sugar industry.

Workers had previously been on strike for several days from 19th March after the factory’s management, the Barbados Energy and Sugar Company Inc. (BESCO), failed to recognise the UWU as the bargaining agent.

BESCO has indicated it is already negotiating with another union, while Mr Franklyn maintains that his union represents the majority of workers.

Meanwhile, BESCO announced last week that the factory is expected to resume grinding tomorrow, despite the ongoing dispute.