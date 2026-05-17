Police have identified the victim in the fatal shooting at Skeetes Road, Jackmans, St Michael, as 36-year-old Damian Shurland Hakeam Parris of Chelsea Road, St Michael.

Police Operations Control received reports of the shooting around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Officers responded to the area and discovered the lifeless body of the man lying between two motor vehicles near the location of an event.

Medical assistance was summoned and a doctor later visited the scene and pronounced death.

Another man was transported by private motor car to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist investigations to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.

Police say all information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.