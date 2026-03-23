Victim in fatal St Lucy shooting identified

Police at Crab Hill Station are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred at Fryers Well, Checker Hall, St Lucy, around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that several people were attending a karaoke lime at a bar in the area when a dark-coloured motorcar drove past and its occupants discharged a number of gunshots, injuring multiple individuals.

Nine people were transported to medical facilities for urgent treatment. One man later succumbed to his injuries at a private medical facility.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Romario Archer of Pie Corner, St Lucy.

The other injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Crab Hill Police Station at 419-1730 or 419-1747.

All information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.