Vigil held for Thunder Bay shooting victim

A vigil was held Saturday evening for Jamar Edwards, one of the victims of the Thunder Bay Beach shooting.

Family, friends, and members of the community gathered to pay tribute and honour his memory following the tragic incident.

Barbados recorded three homicides at Thunder Bay, Lower Carlton, St James, on Sunday, April 19, when several people were gathered on the beach near a business establishment when three men exited a silver-coloured vehicle and opened fire, injuring four men.

Three of those men succumbed to their injuries. They are Jamar Leron Edwards, 34, of 4th Avenue, Lower Carlton, St James; Lyle Anderson Robinson, 33, of 1st Avenue, Lower Carlton, St James; and Jamar Kareem Ramsay, 33, of Brownes Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.