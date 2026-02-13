Voter turnout holds steady at 41% despite participation concerns

Voter turnout in Wednesday’s general election appears to have held steady, despite concerns about low participation.

While the Electoral and Boundaries Commission has not yet released its final figures, political analyst Peter Wickham says preliminary data gathered by Caribbean Development Research Services suggests turnout was largely in line with the 2022 general election, at about 41%.

Mr Wickham also questioned the number of voters on the voters’ list. Electoral officials reported 267,000 eligible voters, but he described that figure as unrealistic, noting that voting is restricted to citizens aged 18 and over and that Barbados’ total population is close to that number.

He said the discrepancy suggests the voters’ list may require further updating and verification.

As for party performance, Mr Wickham noted that despite the Barbados Labour Party securing another 30–0 sweep, it actually received fewer votes than in 2022.

The BLP polled 77,777 votes this time, down from 78,799 in the last general election, a drop of just over 1,000 votes. In contrast, the Democratic Labour Party was the only major party to increase its support, recording more than 1,300 additional votes compared to 2022.