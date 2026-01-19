Walkers Reserve Wins International Climate Innovation Award
An international call from Regenerative Travel for submissions has seen Walkers Reserve capture an award in the Climate Innovation category, recognising its ongoing work in eco-tourism.
Chief Executive Officer Andre Bello says they have done quite a bit of work, converting a 50-year-old sand quarry into a thriving, diverse ecosystem.
He explains that what was once a sand pit has, over the last decade, been rebuilt into a nature reserve.
The site now boasts 25 acres of freshwater lake, more than a mile of Atlantic ocean beachfront, and three main conservation zones featuring an 80-hive apiary, migratory bird habitats, and regenerative agriculture.
He says while many remain unaware of the scale of the transformation, Walkers Reserve is committed to expanding its eco-tourism efforts.