Democratic Labour Party candidate for St Michael North West, Ryan Walters, is defending his party’s proposal to reduce value-added tax, insisting it is a practical move to ease the cost of living for Barbadians.

Responding to criticism of the proposed measures, he said the VAT reduction, along with the gradual lowering of the sewage tax and the introduction of a national bus transfer system, are workable.

He said these measures are part of a broader strategy to put more disposable income in citizens’ pockets.

Mr Walters explained how the VAT cut would work.