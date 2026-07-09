Wanted man now in police custody

Ian Alleyne Farrell, also known as “Cheese”, “Tallman” or “Mafia”, of Apartment 1, No. 156 Regency Park, Christ Church, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in police custody.

Farrell was taken into police custody on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, and is currently assisting officers with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has thanked the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.