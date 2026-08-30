This year, students at six primary schools, as well as patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and two polyclinics, are being given easier access to cool, clean drinking water.

This is being done through a donation of water coolers by the Barbados Muslim Association, which has made similar donations in the past.

The association made the presentation recently at the Jama Masjid Mosque on Kensington New Road, St Michael.

Trevor Thorpe was there.