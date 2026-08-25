Major efforts are under way to continue addressing the water issues affecting residents in St Lucy.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, senior officials from the Barbados Water Authority and other key stakeholders were at the Allendale Pumping Station this evening, where an advanced water treatment plant will be installed.

The plant will treat water produced at the Allendale Pumping Station before it enters the distribution system.

This is in addition to 43 kilometres of mains which were replaced to address the discoloured water situation in St Lucy and parts of St Peter.

The overall project is valued at 43 million dollars for the replacement of the mains, while the treatment plant, which is being manufactured in California, is expected to cost approximately five million dollars.

The arrival of the containerised treatment system has been delayed because the supplier experienced logistical challenges.

Prime Minister Mottley provided an update.

Excavation works to prepare the site for the treatment plant are now under way.

Barbados Water Authority Director of Engineering Charles Leslie also explained the work taking place at the site.

BWA officials say that since the mains replacement programme was completed, residents in more than 4,000 households in St Lucy have been seeing much clearer water flowing from their taps.