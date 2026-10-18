It was billed as an event to connect Barbadians looking for employment with job opportunities here and abroad.

But the entrepreneur fair, “Webiz Bajan”, held at the Glebe Playing Field, St George, yesterday, offered even more.

A highly anticipated cook-off between Member of Parliament for St George North, Toni Moore, and Member of Parliament for St George South, Dwight Sutherland, ended in victory for the North MP.

Attendees got the opportunity to explore business support, financing and financial guidance, while connecting with local entrepreneurs and vendors.

It was also an opportunity for attendees to enjoy local dishes, home-grown entertainment and community activities, including go-kart racing and domino competitions.