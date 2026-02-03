Weir warns outdated farming practices threaten food security

For Barbados’ agricultural sector to truly grow and develop, there must be a deliberate shift toward modernisation and stronger investment in young people.

This from Minister of Agriculture and Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Philip South, Indar Weir.

Speaking at a meeting in St. Patrick’s, Mr. Weir said that as the island grapples with food security challenges and rising production costs, outdated farming practices can no longer sustain the sector.

He stressed the need for the integration of modern technology, climate-smart agriculture, and greater investment in young people to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.