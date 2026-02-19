Wickham not surprise by DLP Senate picks

Political Analyst, Peter Wickham, says he is not surprised at the two faces that will represent the Democratic Labour Party in the Senate.

But he says the choice of one senator may be an unwise move by the party.

And he explains he fully supports the return of Senator Ryan Walters to the Upper Chamber, since he was one of the most successful DLP candidates in the recently held General Election.

However, he has described the decision to send former DLP Political Leader Ralph Thorne to the Senate as a peculiar move.

The analyst says he believes Senator Thorne serving in the Senate will further handicap the DLP going forward.