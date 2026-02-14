Wickham questions priority of anti-defection legislation

Political analyst Peter Wickham says he has no fundamental issue with anti-defection legislation.

However, now that it has become a national conversation again, Mr. Wickham says he is questioning whether it is a priority at this time or worth the effort.

Following her swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, Mia Amor Mottley said her government’s first order of business is to introduce anti-defection legislation to prevent elected representatives from crossing the floor.

The political analyst pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago has similar legislation to prevent Members of Parliament from crossing the floor to become Opposition Leader.