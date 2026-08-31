A political scientist is today weighing in on Dr David Estwick’s election as the new president of the Democratic Labour Party, questioning the return of a member of the old guard to a top leadership position.

Dr Estwick, a former member of Parliament, defeated his former Cabinet colleague during the party’s Annual General Conference over the weekend.

While congratulating Dr Estwick on his victory, political scientist Peter Wickham believes the public has consistently rejected the old guard, as shown through its three consecutive 30-to-0 defeats at the polls since 2018.

He is also questioning why newer members of the party were not in contention for the position.