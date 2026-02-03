A political analyst is suggesting the Barbados Labour Party is leading the momentum in this year’s general elections, but notes the main opponent, the Democratic Labour Party, is putting up a fight.

That’s according to Peter Wickham. He says this election, which has eight days left, has been progressing quickly and interestingly.

According to Mr Wickham, while the BLP launched its manifesto last Saturday, the DLP is expected to launch its manifesto this coming Saturday, after which all ducks will be in a row.

Meanwhile, the political analyst is of the opinion that the alternative political parties have been receiving favourable responses from the public and have been holding their own.