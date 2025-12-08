Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is warning Barbadians that the country is entering a dangerous period, accusing Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne of making claims that threaten the integrity of Barbados’ democracy.

She addressed the issue at the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) St Thomas nomination meeting at the Lester Vaughan school on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister says she already had to tell Mr Thorne earlier this year to show the evidence or shut up, after he accused the Government and the Electoral and Boundaries Commission of padding the voters’ list with non-nationals, including students and foreign workers. And she chastised the Opposition for recent allegations about the BLP stealing the elections.

To demonstrate her belief in upholding the integrity of the election process, PM Mottley points to the May 24th, 2018 polls, which she went into as leader of a party that was in opposition. She recalls that when a delay in the vote count sparked anxiety among party supporters, and some urged her to protest, she told them to stay calm and allow the process to run its course.

Ms Mottley is adamant that her Government upholds democracy.