Woman charged with cannabis-related offences

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged 43-year-old Natalie Jacinta Boyce of Cutting Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, with four cannabis-related offences.

The offences, which were allegedly committed on 30 October 2026, are possession of cannabis, trafficking in cannabis, intent to supply cannabis and importation of cannabis.

Police estimate the weight of the suspected cannabis at 15.2 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of BDS $121,600.

Boyce is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, 2 November 2026.