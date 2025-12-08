Woman facing several cannabis-related charges
The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged a 22-year-old woman for several drug-related offences.
She is Cherisse Romona Nanton, of Bournes Land, Silver Sands, Christ Church and Baxters Road, St. Michael, who is facing the following offences committed on December 6, 2025:
● Possession of Cannabis
● Trafficking of Cannabis
● Intent to Supply Cannabis
● Importation of Cannabis
The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 4.7 Kilograms, with an estimated street value of thirty-seven thousand six hundred dollars ($37,600.00 Bds) Barbados currency.
Nanton is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 8, 2025.