Woman facing several cannabis-related charges

The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged a 22-year-old woman for several drug-related offences.

She is Cherisse Romona Nanton, of Bournes Land, Silver Sands, Christ Church and Baxters Road, St. Michael, who is facing the following offences committed on December 6, 2025:

● Possession of Cannabis

● Trafficking of Cannabis

● Intent to Supply Cannabis

● Importation of Cannabis

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 4.7 Kilograms, with an estimated street value of thirty-seven thousand six hundred dollars ($37,600.00 Bds) Barbados currency.

Nanton is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 8, 2025.