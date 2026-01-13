The site of the former Four Seasons at Paradise Beach, Black Rock, is being prepared for proposed redevelopment to begin.

New owners, CBL Developments SRL, said on Monday that the recently acquired property is being cleared and secured.

From next Monday, hoarding will be installed along the boundaries of the site to ensure safety during the clearing of overgrown vegetation and derelict structures, as well as the removal of two decommissioned oil tanks.

The developers assured that public access via official beach entry points along Highway 1 will remain uninterrupted.

And they are encouraging everyone to observe posted signage, follow instructions from on-site personnel, and exercise caution when in proximity to the site.