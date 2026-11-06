World Bank President Ajay Banga says the institution is working to take Barbados to the next level of growth by promoting the more efficient use of public funds and providing affordable financing to support development.

He was speaking at a tree-planting ceremony at the National Botanical Gardens yesterday, following a tour of key development sites across the island with Prime Minister Mia Mottley and a team of government officials.

Mr Banga outlined some of the initiatives in the pipeline to help the Government invest efficiently in critical projects. He noted that retaining public funds would be important for countries in the early stages of development.