Young entrepreneurs sharpen business & branding skills at YES workshop
Young business people are being better positioned to compete in the local and regional marketplace, following a one-day entrepreneurship workshop aimed at strengthening their business and branding skills.
The breakthrough workshop, organised by the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme under the theme, ‘Let’s Get Ready, Build It, Brand It’, brought together 30 participants at the Accra Beach Hotel and Spa today.
Trevor Thorpe was there and filed this report.