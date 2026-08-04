Deputy Director of the Department of Emergency Management, Major Robert Harewood, says Barbados’ young people have a critical role to play in disaster preparedness.

His comments came during a joint closing ceremony for the Safe Coast BIM and C.O.O.K. Caribbean summer camps at the Main Guard Clock Tower on the Garrison Savannah.

The Safe Coast BIM programme, hosted by the Ashley Lashley Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Emergency Management, aimed to equip children with the basic skills needed for disaster and emergency response.

Major Harewood explained that young people are generally more susceptible to the effects of disasters.

He highlighted the importance of the programme in preparing young people for emergencies.

He also urged participants to continue expanding their knowledge of disaster preparedness to better protect themselves and their communities.