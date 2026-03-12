Young workers urged to understand their rights under contract employment
Young workers in Barbados are being urged to better understand their rights as contract employment becomes increasingly common.
Government officials, trade union representatives and youth leaders met today to examine the impact contract work is having on young professionals and the wider labour market.
The event was a sensitisation session hosted by the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, which featured a panel discussion.
Our Deanzer Roberts has this report.