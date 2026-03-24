Barbados is looking to the future through the minds of its young people, as innovation takes centre stage in the capital.

The Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Transformation, has officially launched the Science and Technology Festival 2026 at Queen’s Park Steel Shed in Bridgetown.

Held under the theme “Innovating the Future – Science for Endless Possibilities,” the event brought together students, educators, and industry partners in a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation.

Our Deanzar Roberts has more.