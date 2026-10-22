Former Member of Parliament for St Thomas, Cynthia Forde, has expressed concern about the growing number of young boys getting into trouble with the law.

Addressing the issue on CBC’s 100.7 Let’s Talk About It radio programme, Ms Forde, who is also the Government’s Special Adviser on Elder Affairs, described the situation as heartbreaking.

The mother and grandmother said this was why she spearheaded the Gran Daddy Project just over two years ago, to give men an opportunity to mentor boys.