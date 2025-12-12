Youth reaping rewards of community-focused programme
A programme conceptualised by Minister of Training and Tertiary Education, Sandra Husbands, is now reaping rewards as the first cohort has completed level one of the “Village Builders Programme”.
Through a return to community life and volunteerism, the programme is designed to provide skilled people to work with youth, helping them to embrace new opportunities for advancement, as well as social and emotional learning.
Rachelle Agard tells us more.