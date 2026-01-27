The Anglican Bishop has issued a call to political parties and candidates to keep their campaigns clean.

In an open letter released Monday, The Right Reverend Michael Maxwell urged participants in the upcoming poll to conduct their campaigns in a manner that honours God and respects the dignity of every citizen, including those of the opposing political parties.

He encouraged all involved in the electoral process to be virtuous, orderly, trustworthy, ethical, and sincere in their words and actions, as they seek the votes of the people.

Bishop Maxwell appealed to all candidates and campaign workers to maintain order at political meetings, speak truthfully to the electorate, and show respect to voters and political opponents.

He is also calling on those seeking office to stand by the principles of fairness, justice, and sincerity.

The Bishop’s letter ends with a call for a peaceful and respectful election season.