Bills & Resolutions no longer valid after Parliament dissolves

As of midnight, Parliament will be dissolved in anticipation of next month’s general election.

Attorney General Dale Marshall has issued the President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, with the Writs for elections – the lawful authority to dissolve Parliament.

This means Bills and Resolutions before Parliament and the Senate will no longer be valid.

Bills that were before the House include Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries (Conditions of Service) Bill, 2025, Barbados Citizenship Bill and the 2025 Immigration Bill, among others.

The Resolutions before the House were the Barbados Fiscal Framework 2026-2027 to 2028-2029, the Rates of salaries and allowances re Personal Assistants to Ministers 2025, and the Rates of salaries and allowances re Personal Assistant etc to Prime Minister 2025.

Meanwhile, the Bills before the Senate include the Cybercrime Bill, 2024; the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and the Human Tissue Transplant Bill, 2024.

And the Resolutions before the Senate include the Cybercrime and Mutual Assistance Bills, which were to be referred to the Joint Select Committee.