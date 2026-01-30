BLP candidate hails PM Mottley’s leadership and international acclaim

Barbados’ Prime Minister and her role on the global stage featured prominently at a political meeting in St. Joseph last evening, as Barbados Labour Party candidate Gregory Nicholls praised what he described as decisive leadership and international respect.

Speaking at a political meeting in Lammings, St. Joseph, Nicholls, who is also the BLP candidate for St. Thomas, described Mottley as a global leader whose voice carries weight beyond Barbados’ shores.

He told supporters that people all over the world continue to seek out the Prime Minister, not only to understand Barbados’ economic recovery but also its role in shaping global conversations.