BLP responds to child’s use of abusive language at event

An apology tonight following an incident involving a child using abusive language on a Barbados Labour Party (BLP) campaign platform.

It comes from the BLP Campaign Manager, Jerome Walcott.

The incident occurred during the Party’s picnic and rally on January 21st at Checker Hall in St Lucy.

During the event, two children were invited on stage by a performer. One of the children was handed a microphone and proceeded to use abusive language while singing.