The Barbados Labour Party’s (BLP) candidate in St Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, says he is encouraged by the positive response he is receiving, not only in the parish but outside the constituency since he was nominated just over two weeks ago.

He shared the update while attending the togetherness children’s Christmas party in Jackman’s, St. Michael, over the weekend. Mr Brathwaite says he understands what is required of him because he is closely connected to the everyday concerns of residents.

BLP Chief Executive Officer, Senator Patricia Parris, has joined the new St. Joseph candidate’s team. She says residents have pledged their support to the new candidate.