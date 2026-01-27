Candidates from six parties nominated today for February 11th polls
Candidates from six political parties are heading to the various nomination centres today.
They are going through the nomination process in their respective constituencies in order to contest the February 11 polls.
At the St Michael school, Barbados Labour Party’s Marsha Caddell and Democratic Labour Party’s Richard Sealy arrived to be nominated this morning as they both vie for the St Michael South Central seat.
Other candidates are to undergo the same process throughout the day.