Corey Lane thanks City residents for the opportunity to serve
Outgoing political representative for the City of Bridgetown, Corey Lane, used his final appearance to thank the people of the city for allowing him to serve.
He was speaking at the nomination rally following the nomination of Michael Lashley as the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) for that constituency.
While highlighting several programs delivered during his time in public service, he said that without the people, he could not have accomplished them.