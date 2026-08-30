Newly elected President of the Democratic Labour Party, Dr David Estwick, says he intends to use the talent and experience within the organisation to take the party forward.

He was elected last night during the second day’s proceedings of the party’s Annual General Conference.

Dr Estwick, a former Member of Parliament for St Philip West, polled 217 votes to defeat his former Cabinet colleague, Stephen Lashley, an attorney-at-law, who received 136 votes.

The two embraced after the results were announced.

Dr Estwick says he will utilise the skills of Mr Lashley, who is his personal friend and former Cabinet colleague, as well as those of others within the DLP.

Dr Estwick also says he will seek to bring together the different factions within the party to present a united front to the people of Barbados.

Among the other elected officers are Treasurer Ian Griffith, Assistant General Secretary Pedro Shepherd and General Secretary Corey Greenidge.