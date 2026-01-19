Democratic Labour Party ready for the general election

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is prepared for next month’s highly anticipated general election.

Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne made this clear in a national statement, moments after Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced last night that February 11 is the date for the next general election.

He says the party is ready with thirty committed candidates who are ready to serve their constituencies.

The Opposition Leader adds that over the past two years, the DLP, which was defeated at the polls in the past two general elections, has been listening, preparing and building quietly and with purpose.