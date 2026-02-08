DLP candidate among four injured in accident

A Democratic Labour Party candidate was among four people injured in a vehicular accident tonight.

He is DLP St Michael West candidate Damien Fanus.

The accident occurred at Golden Ridge, St George, around 6:55 p.m.

Video captured by CBC reporter Mellissa Farley shows an overturned vehicle, with members of the Police and Fire Services, along with paramedics, among the first responders on the scene attending to the injured.

CBC also understands that the occupants of the vehicle were on their way to the DLP’s meeting tonight at Gall Hill, St John, where the party is launching its manifesto ahead of Wednesday’s general election.

