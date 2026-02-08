DLP candidate blasts weak governance as a threat to civil liberties
The Barbados Labour Party has confused dominance with genuine leadership.
That is the view of Jason Phillips, the Democratic Labour Party candidate for St Peter in next Wednesday’s general election.
Speaking at a meeting in Orange Hill last night in support of St Andrew candidate Ramon Goodman, Phillips argued that weak governance has led to a climate in which civil liberties are treated as something to be curtailed rather than protected.